Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Jardine says cancellation of Edinburgh festivals is “devastating”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine has today described the cancellation of the five Edinburgh festivals as “devastating for the city”.

 

Christine Jardine commented:

“This is devastating news for the performers, organisers, and attendees involved in the festivals and for the city itself.

“These five festivals shape Edinburgh’s summer and attract visitors from across the world. They’re essential for our economy and our culture.

“Unfortunately with circumstances so uncertain, none of us know exactly where we will be by the close of the summer and whether it will be safe to host large events or close gatherings by then.

“It’s a truly sad decision, but the correct one. It will be a very different and strange August for all of us in the city.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies