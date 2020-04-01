Jardine says cancellation of Edinburgh festivals is “devastating”

Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine has today described the cancellation of the five Edinburgh festivals as “devastating for the city”.

Christine Jardine commented:

“This is devastating news for the performers, organisers, and attendees involved in the festivals and for the city itself.

“These five festivals shape Edinburgh’s summer and attract visitors from across the world. They’re essential for our economy and our culture.

“Unfortunately with circumstances so uncertain, none of us know exactly where we will be by the close of the summer and whether it will be safe to host large events or close gatherings by then.

“It’s a truly sad decision, but the correct one. It will be a very different and strange August for all of us in the city.”