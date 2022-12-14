Jardine responds to SNP Westminster leader's willingness to work with Alba

Responding to the latest reports that the new leader of the SNP’s Westminster group, Stephen Flynn, may be willing to work with the Scottish Alba party, Liberal Democrat Scotland spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

“The SNP is willing to stoop to a whole new set of lows to push their agenda for separation.

“Not only are they bulldozing ahead with their bad Braveheart in suits while the cost of living spirals and the NHS sinks to its knees, but they will also do that bulldozing with the help of a party Nicola Sturgeon had previously disowned.

“Stephen Flynn's willingness to cosy up to the Alba party is an embarrassing sign of division within the SNP. Alex Salmond took the Russian’s rubles and appeared on the Kremlin’s propaganda channel for years. I wonder what his party leader makes of that, never mind what the public will think.

“Such is the desperation of the nationalists. Even at a time of crisis for households and businesses up and down the country, the SNP are desperately fixated on taking a wrecking ball to the UK.”