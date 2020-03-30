Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Jardine: Rescue flight fund welcome after haphazard repatriation operation

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine welcomed the UK Government’s commitment of £75m to make sure Brits stranded abroad get home safely, but criticised the delay and sought assurances that more will be done if necessary.

 

Christine Jardine commented:

“The news that the government is committing significant sums to rescue flights will bring relief to thousands of Brits trapped abroad at this worrying time.

“I have constituents stuck in New Zealand, India, Peru and many other countries who desperately await news of return flights and whose families are extremely anxious to get them home.

“Naturally, people on holiday never expected to be left stranded in far flung corners of the globe or unable to get consular support. Poor communication and scarce updates on repatriation flights have escalated many of their worries.

“I don’t doubt that the Foreign & Commonwealth Office has been under significant pressure over the last few weeks, but the repatriation of Britons has been haphazardly handled.

