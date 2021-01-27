Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Jardine questions PM over Scottish whisky losses

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Edinburgh West MP, Christine Jardine, has demanded the Prime Minister fulfil his promise to the Scotch Whisky industry over punitive US tariffs.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West and Treasury spokesperson, reminded the Prime Minister of a call he made in a speech a year ago for the US to reduce the tariffs and that his government has so far failed to reach a deal.

Since the introduction of the tariff, following a WTO ruling on EU subsidies to the aerospace industry, the Scottish whisky industry has lost close to half a billion pounds in exports to the US.

 Speaking after the exchange in Parliament, Ms Jardine said:

“The importance of the whisky industry to Scotland’s economy cannot be underestimated so I’m disappointed that the Prime Minister’s continues to pass the buck.

“Half a billion pounds is an enormous loss in trade and will have an impact not just in my constituency which is home to Diageo, but across Scotland.

 “The Prime Minister must recognise not just the economic value but the iconic importance of a successful whisky industry to the union.

“The Prime Minister must show, unequivocally, that his Government will support the Whisky industry by offering real support in the forthcoming budget.”

