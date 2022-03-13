Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Jardine: Progressive politics can tackle the cost-of-living crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson and Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine will use her speech to the party’s UK conference to attack the Conservative party’s failure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and say that by working with everyone out there who yearns for progressive change this country needs this generation of Liberals can finish the job that previous ones started.  

Ms Jardine will say:  

“This government keep telling us how well we are recovering from the pandemic well maybe they need to come to constituencies like mine and hear what people have to say.   

Or they should maybe have listened to the voters of North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham who told them they are getting it wrong.   

Writing off billions that have been fraudulently taken from the taxpayer, while hitting those same taxpayers with a hike in national insurance and stealth taxes.  

Failing to tackle the cost-of-living crisis…  Where is the targeted support for those struggling? the increase in winter allowances? the uplift in universal credit? The triple lock in pensions which would have helped so many of our older population cope with the inflation of more than five per cent and crippling energy prices? And home insulation programmes which would cut our bills and help protect the planet?  

No … but then there were so any work events for them to organise.  

Well, it’s not good enough. We need a government that is on top of these issues, in touch with what people need, paying attention to the people it serves. 

 

That fairer society liberals have worked towards for more than a hundred years is I believe the only way we will make it happen. 

But it isn’t going to happen on its own. 

And if we are going to drive it now the way Liberals did 100 years ago… if we are to have a new era, a new vision… a new fairer society 

We need to grow, and work with everyone out there who yearns for the progressive change this country needs. 

If we do that… then maybe… just maybe this generation of Liberals can finish the job that previous ones started.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies