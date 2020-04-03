Jardine praises Land Rover for supplying vehicles to help Red Cross get supplies to isolated people in need

Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine has today praised Jaguar Land Rover for their generous contribution to the coronavirus response, after a number of vehicles the company has deployed to the Red Cross were dispatched to Scotland.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has deployed almost 60 vehicles to the British Red Cross to deliver medicine and food to vulnerable people including the elderly across the UK. A number of the fleet have been dispatched to Edinburgh.

JLR has also begun printing 3D face visors and has donated protective equipment to the NHS.

Christine Jardine said:

“It’s really heartening to see companies like Jaguar Land Rover play their part in the astonishing community effort to overcome this crisis.

“Many vulnerable people are relying on neighbours, friends and charities to help get them the basic supplies they need. Anything we can do to meet that challenge is extremely welcome.

“The public won’t forget the companies that pitched in to help us beat this virus with innovative solutions and generous donations. Each of us has an important part to play.”