Jardine: Households face bombshell from Autumn Statement

Ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, Liberal Democrat Scotland spokesperson Christine Jardine MP has warned struggling households face an eye-watering “triple whammy” hit and demanded that the UK Government instead target the energy giants and banks making bumper profits.

Ahead of the Autumn Statement on Thursday, the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to put a proper windfall tax on the profits of the fossil fuel giants. They are also calling for the introduction of a new Mortgage Protection Fund and to increase pensions and benefits at least in line with inflation.





Liberal Democrat Scotland Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

“After inflicting so much chaos, the Conservatives are making the rest of us pay to clear up their mess. Struggling households face a triple whammy from energy bills, mortgages and the freezing of the personal allowance.



“Mortgages have skyrocketed, the economy has tanked and Downing Street is nothing more than a revolving door of chaos. Every day the Conservatives are in office, families and pensioners suffer.

“This SNP/ Green government also needs to focus on what really matters. They should stop distracting themselves with a bid to break up the UK and do far more to help families in crisis.

“We need a fair deal, including a boost to pensions and benefits. The government should bring in a proper windfall tax and make sure banks pay their fair share, instead of imposing years of painful stealth taxes on ordinary families.”