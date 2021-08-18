Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Jardine: GERS figures drive home value of UK economic partnership

Speaking after the Scottish Government published its annual statistics on government revenue and spending in Scotland (GERS), showing a “blistering” £36.3bn deficit in 2020/21 as the virus took its toll, Scottish Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

"Spending big to protect lives and livelihoods was the only option but the cost to government has been enormous.

"What we've seen in the UK is we're stronger when we pull together. The broad shoulders of the UK economy and a strong central bank have provided the financial muscle to rapidly expand public spending and keep it going.

"These blistering figures drive home just how economically valuable the partnership across these isles is.”

