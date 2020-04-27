Jardine encourages research into coronavirus impact on LGBT people

Christine Jardine MP is encouraging people to take part in a survey designed to collect details on how Coronavirus is affecting the LGBT community.

Launched by the LGBT Foundation, it is hoped the results will help to inform services and support for LGBT communities as the crisis evolves.

Christine Jardine said:

“The effect Coronavirus has had on people’s lives is unlike anything our generation has known.

“Lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) people have more difficulty accessing the healthcare they need, alongside increased health risks in comparison to the rest of the population.

“It is during trying times like these we have a responsibility to make sure no-one falls through the cracks. Health inequalities arise at different stages of people’s lives and when they do it is our job to to take steps to make sure everyone is cared for as they should be.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to tell their story by completing the survey, so we can see where help is needed most.”

The survey can be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/covid19impactLGBT.