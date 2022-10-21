Jardine: Damage wrecked by Conservatives is despicable

Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s mini-budget statement, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Scotland Christine Jardine MP said:

“Hunt’s statement points to the despicable damage that the Conservatives continue to wreck on households, businesses and individuals.

“The Conservatives are trashing the economy with every day that passes and creating havoc for peoples’ mortgages. Now they are planning to inflict even more suffering by raising energy bills, hiking taxes and slashing crucial public services.

“They are still determined to protect oil and gas giants from a proper windfall tax and they are still cutting taxes for the big banks.

“Truss and Kwarteng are symptoms of a wider problem. This entire Conservative party is out of touch. That’s why we need a General Election to remove them from power and put an end to this devastating crisis.”