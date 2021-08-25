Jardine calls on support for council to help Afghan refugees

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called for clarity in what support our two Governments will provide to local authorities such as Edinburgh City Council planning to welcome refugees fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan.

Edinburgh is preparing to welcome upwards of 50 refugees immediately who are fleeing the Taliban and the MP pointed out that the council will need both financial support and clarity on exactly how and how many people will need to be accommodated.

Ms Jardine described the situation as requiring “urgent clarity” after meeting the local authority.

She said:

“My inbox is full of emails from people who see the desperate scenes from Afghanistan and want our city, and our governments, to do whatever is possible to he

“It was very encouraging to hear that Edinburgh City Council has a plan in place to welcome those feeling the Taliban but there are serious that they will have the resources to provide vitak services in areas like healthcare.

“What we need now is urgent clarity from both the UK and Scottish Government’s about what support will be put in place in order to support our councils to do the right thing.”

