Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Jardine calls on support for council to help Afghan refugees

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called for clarity in what support our two Governments will provide to local authorities such as Edinburgh City Council planning to welcome refugees fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan.

Edinburgh is preparing to welcome upwards of 50 refugees immediately who are fleeing the Taliban and the MP pointed out that the council will need both financial support and clarity on exactly how and how many people will need to be accommodated.

Ms Jardine described the situation as requiring “urgent clarity” after meeting the local authority.

She said: 

“My inbox is full of emails from people who see the desperate scenes from Afghanistan and want our city, and our governments, to do whatever is possible to he

“It was very encouraging to hear that Edinburgh City Council has a plan in place to welcome those feeling the Taliban but there are serious that they will have the resources to provide vitak services in areas like healthcare.  

“What we need now is urgent clarity from both the UK and Scottish Government’s about what support will be put in place in order to support our councils to do the right thing.” 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies