It shouldn't take a vote of no confidence to make the Government act on OECD education report

Speaking after he pressed the First Minister to release the OECD report into Scottish education, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"It should not take a threat to the job of the Deputy First Minister before the Government complies with the will of parliament once again.

"It’s been two weeks since the parliament voted for the OECD education report to be published. The First Minister said we should judge her on her record on education but that can’t be done if such an important report is hidden from the voters at the election.

"The Government already has the report, but the Deputy First Minister has still not released it. The First Minister’s belligerence in the parliament on this matter will not aid the debate on the future of our education system.

“Scottish education used to be one of the best in the world but it is now judged as average. That must change for the sake of young people.

“It is becoming an unhealthy habit for the SNP that they ignore the will of parliament to keep important information secret. If the government doesn’t change its stance on the publication of the OECD report we will need to consider the options on how to force them to do so.”

