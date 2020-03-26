Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Isles representatives welcome HIAL move to end non-essential flights

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Reacting to news that HIAL will close its airports to non-essential flights, Alistair Carmichael MP and Beatrice Wishart MSP have given their reaction.

Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“In recent days many local people have contacted me to voice their concern that flights remained open to everyone including tourists, long after ferry services moved to only allow essential travel.

"It is important that islanders are able to return home if they have been away but this move will help protect not just HIAL staff in our airports but people across the isles. Lifeline services must be the priority.”

Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“This is the right decision. The highest priority right now is protecting each other, both island residents  and HIAL staff.

“Lifeline services such as patient transfers and mail deliveries must continue with minimum disruption. These services are all the more essential at this exceptional time.”

