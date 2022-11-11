Invisible education secretary must swing into action to avert strikes

Responding to confirmation from EIS Scotland that their members will go out on strike with 96% voting in favour of strike action on a turnout of 71%, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"For two years pupils have had their education disrupted by Covid. it's absolutely unforgiveable that on top of that the Scottish Government are allowing their education to be further disrupted by strike action.

"Our invisible education secretary should be front and centre in pushing unions and educational authorities towards a deal. Instead she is nowhere to be found.