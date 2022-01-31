Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Install air filters in every classroom so pupils can ditch masks

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the First Minister's Tuesday Covid statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has proposed that the Scottish Government ensure that air filters are installed in every classroom so that the requirement for students to mask-up can finally be dropped.

In response to parliamentary questions from Mr Rennie last week, the Education Secretary was unable to provide the total number of air filter devices that are being used in school classrooms.  

Mr Rennie said:

“Packed classrooms shouldn't have to be opening the windows in mid-winter as their only option for ventilation.

"The Scottish Government need to ensure that air filters are installed in every classroom so that the requirement for students to mask-up can finally be dropped.

"It's not good enough for the Education Secretary to pass the buck to councils. The First Minister needs to use her statement tomorrow to overule her Education Secretary and ensure that the money is provided to make every classroom safe.

“If she's worried about the cost then I would recommend redirecting the money this government is planning to waste on putting four- and five-year-olds through a battery of standardised tests, which teachers say are unfair and unhelpful."

