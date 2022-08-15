Hypocritical SNP call for Westminster recall while refusing to recall Scottish Parliament over ferries fiasco

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today criticised SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford for calling for the UK Parliament to be recalled while his party refuse demands for an urgent statement in the Scottish Parliament on the state of Scotland’s ferry network.

Several key Western Isles routes were cancelled last week, while island communities have repeatedly voiced their frustration about disruption to the ferry service in recent months.

Robbie Drummond, managing director at CalMac, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme today that passenger numbers were down by about 50% compared to 2019 figures.

Mr Drummond said that he expected the service to remain challenging for the next year and warned:

“There’s no lack of effort or money being invested in short-term resilience.

“Our spend is increased by 70% (over the) last five years, from £21 million to £34 million this year.

“But what we really need, and you’re right, is that long-term investment program.”

Economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“Ian Blackford is right to press the UK government to recall parliament and act urgently on the cost-of-living crisis but it seems like the height of hypocrisy to be doing it while refusing to address the crises in the Western Isles that his own party is directly responsible for.

“Frankly it looks as if he is more concerned with securing a platform for bashing the UK government than he is the lives and livelihoods of island communities.

“The fleet is outdated and prone to breakdowns. Even the managing director of Cal Mac is admitting more delays and cancellations are coming. I want to hear what ministers are proposing to do about it.

"Islanders are just being expected to suck it up as their businesses suffer and their family members struggle to get to medical appointments.

"Ministers should be up in front of parliament answering for the years of under-investment in our ferry network that have led us here.”