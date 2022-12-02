Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Humza Yousaf facing unprecedented hostility at GP conference

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to events at today's Scottish Local Medical Committee at which Andrew Buist, chairman of BMA Scotland’s Scottish GP committee warned of "sleepwalking into the death of general practice", Grampian Local Medical Committee put forward a motion suggesting some patients should have to pay for certain services as a way of reducing demand and Humza Yousaf faced GPs asking “How will it feel to be the Cabinet Secretary that oversaw the dismantling of general practice?”; Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

 "The hostility towards the Health Secretary from within the medical professions is like nothing I have ever seen.

"We are even seeing previously unthinkable proposals like charging for appointments being mooted, because there is no faith that the Health Secretary will fix this.

"Even if he were to announce fresh funds tomorrow I suspect the trust necessary for him to continue in this role would be shot. 

"I have spent years arguing that the Scottish Government were not investing sufficiently in staff recruitment and retention. When I am out on the doorsteps, one of people’s top concerns is simply getting a GP appointment. This is already a huge issue, especially in rural areas. The Scottish Government need to increase the number of trained GPs in Scotland and embed more nurses, mental health professionals and physiotherapists with GPs so that people can get a wider range of diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care within their community."

