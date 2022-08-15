Households cutting back as SNP splash out on legal case

Speaking as the Scottish and UK governments reach the deadline to submit written evidence to the Supreme Court, Scot Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"It's utterly depressing that as energy costs are forecast to hit record levels the Scottish Government's focus is on breaking up the UK.

"The fact that they have spent almost £30,000 on external legal advice on top of all the hours of civil service time simply boggles the mind.

"This court case is a distraction from the issues that are affecting Scottish families and households. Households are cutting back, but the Scottish Government is still wasting public funds on a fool’s errand."