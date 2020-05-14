Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Home Farm residents have been "terribly let down"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the developments at the Home Farm care home in Skye, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"The Care Inspectorate's findings are truly devastating for worried friends and family of residents. 

"There are huge questions to be answered about why serious failings in care have been discovered so late on. We have known about the crisis in this home since late April. The people who live in Home Farm have been terribly let down. 

"The Health Secretary should come to Parliament and set out why it took so long for this to come to light and what care plans are now being put in place to keep residents safe."

