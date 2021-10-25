Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Health Secretary suffering from persistent lateness

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf, in which he insisted that the booster programme is "on track" despite bookings for over-50s originally announced for October now being pushed back to mid-November, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"I can only imagine Humza Yousaf's persistent lateness must be a consistent pain to others if his idea of "on track" is six weeks late.

"I am getting a barrage of complaints from older constituents warning that they are either unable to receive the flu vaccine at the same time as their booster jab or are being sent hours away by public transport.

"We should be treating these booster jabs with the same importance as we treated the first round of jabs. That means walk-in centres and a joined-up approach to the winter flu programme.

"There can be no excuses from the Health Secretary. He needs to tell the public what steps he will take to speed up this rollout."

