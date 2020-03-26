Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Health Secretary offers cancer patients some reassurance

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Health Secretary outlining the planning around continuing vital cancer care,  Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"For patients going through cancer treatment and their families this is an immensely worrying time. 

"The distressing reality is that other illnesses will not push pause while we deal with this crisis. 

"I'm glad to see the Health Secretary has offered patients reassurance that vital treatments will go ahead and grateful to see a specific Cancer Treatment Response group has been set up. 

"We are all incredibly lucky to be able to rely on the dedicated and selfless staff of the NHS. They must get all the resources they need."

