Health Secretary must shore up NHS before risk of COP26 spike

Responding to Professor Devi Sridhar’s warning that COP26 could lead to a rise in Covid-19 cases, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"We saw from the G7 in Cornwall that these major gatherings can bring with them a spike in Covid cases.

“The Scottish Government should set out what proactive measures it is putting in place to enable NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and others to deal with any rise in cases associated with COP26.

"With experts like Professor Sridhar already warning of the risk, there is no excuse for the Health Secretary to be taken by surprise. He should move to support our NHS now."

