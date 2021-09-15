Health Secretary is reckless to warn Scots away from A&E

Responding to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urging Scots to think twice before calling 999 for an ambulance, and warning that the NHS is facing an "extraordinarily difficult winter", Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Humza Yousaf is proving a reckless Health Secretary. Encouraging people not to seek treatment is a huge gamble.

“Winter pressures come around every year. It is the job of health Secretary to ensure that the NHS has the resources it needs to cope with demand.

“Perhaps if we had a better contact tracing system then the pressure on our NHS would not be so great.

“Many NHS boards are now having to cancel elective operations. The Health Secretary should liaise with them immediately about what support and resources are necessary to turn the tide.”