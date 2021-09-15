Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Health Secretary is reckless to warn Scots away from A&E

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urging Scots to think twice before calling 999 for an ambulance, and warning that the NHS is facing an "extraordinarily difficult winter", Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Humza Yousaf is proving a reckless Health Secretary. Encouraging people not to seek treatment is a huge gamble.

“Winter pressures come around every year. It is the job of health Secretary to ensure that the NHS has the resources it needs to cope with demand.

“Perhaps if we had a better contact tracing system then the pressure on our NHS would not be so great.

“Many NHS boards are now having to cancel elective operations. The Health Secretary should liaise with them immediately about what support and resources are necessary to turn the tide.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies