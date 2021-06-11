Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today called on public figures to “show that differences and debate can exist without hatred”, as new figures from the Crown Office showed that hate crimes have risen in almost every category over the past twelve months.

The Crown Office report published today notes:

The total number of charges containing at least one element of hate crime increased to 5,525 in 2020-21, 4% more than 2019-20.

Racial crime remains the most commonly reported hate crime. In total 3,285 charges relating to race crime were reported in 2020-21, an increase of 6% compared to 2019-20.

Sexual orientation aggravated crime is the second most commonly reported type of hate crime. The number of charges reported increased by 5% in 2020-21 to 1,580. With the exception of 2014- Hate crimes rise in almost every category

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today called on public figures to “show that differences and debate can exist without hatred”, as new figures from the Crown Office showed that hate crimes have risen in almost every category over the past twelve months.

The Crown Office report published today notes:

The total number of charges containing at least one element of hate crime increased to 5,525 in 2020-21, 4% more than 2019-20.

Racial crime remains the most commonly reported hate crime. In total 3,285 charges relating to race crime were reported in 2020-21, an increase of 6% compared to 2019-20.

Sexual orientation aggravated crime is the second most commonly reported type of hate crime. The number of charges reported increased by 5% in 2020-21 to 1,580. With the exception of 2014-15, there have been year on year increases in charges reported since the legislation introducing this aggravation came into force in 2010.

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur said:

“While these figures are startling, it is likely that they just hint at the true scale of the problem of hate crime in Scotland. That is really troubling.

“There needs to be a clear culture shift to reverse this ugly tide. No one deserves to live in fear of prejudice or violence. There should be equal opportunity for everyone, no matter what we look like, who we are or where we come from.

“Everyone has seen the division and toxicity that has accompanied polarised political conversations in recent years. Public figures have an important role to play, by setting an example and showing that differences and debate can exist without hatred. It’s important that we all show that.”

ENDS