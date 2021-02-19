Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Half of supply teachers still stuck on the side-lines

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on a new survey from the SSTA teaching union which warned that more than half of supply teachers reported that work was no longer available due to lockdown; revealed that just over 61% of respondents had no teaching work at all in January and uncovered that less than 1 in 5 (17.7%) were provided with ICT equipment to support remote learning, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“It makes no sense for qualified supply teachers to watch the crisis from the side-lines. 

 

"At a time when teachers are massively overstretched, supply teachers have valuable experience and can provide precious additional support. 

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently called for every supply teacher to be brought in to help children that would benefit from extra support or lessen the load on other teachers. It is frustrating that this still isn't happening.

“The Scottish Government need to stop crossing their fingers and make this happen."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies