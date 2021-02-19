Half of supply teachers still stuck on the side-lines

Commenting on a new survey from the SSTA teaching union which warned that more than half of supply teachers reported that work was no longer available due to lockdown; revealed that just over 61% of respondents had no teaching work at all in January and uncovered that less than 1 in 5 (17.7%) were provided with ICT equipment to support remote learning, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“It makes no sense for qualified supply teachers to watch the crisis from the side-lines.

"At a time when teachers are massively overstretched, supply teachers have valuable experience and can provide precious additional support.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently called for every supply teacher to be brought in to help children that would benefit from extra support or lessen the load on other teachers. It is frustrating that this still isn't happening.

“The Scottish Government need to stop crossing their fingers and make this happen."

ENDS