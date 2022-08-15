Responding to the National Day Nursery Associations’ embargoed press release warning that half of Scottish nurseries still don’t know funding rates for next week, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“As private and voluntary nurseries are struggling to retain staff and provide a good quality service it’s unacceptable that so many have still not been told how much they will receive from their councils.

“The free 1140 hours was supposed to be a big benefit for young children, provide flexibility for parents and a boost for the sector but the evidence shows it’s not working out like that.

“The Scottish Government need to sort this funding situation out quickly before the situation gets worse.”