Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today written to the Finance Secretary to ask what will happen to Scottish Government financial guarantees in the event that the Lochaber aluminium smelter ceases to be a going concern or is sold by financier Sanjeev Gupta and urge them to make a statement to parliament.
Gupta admits “serious concerns” over whether Lochaber smelter can continue
Offering New Hope for Health
The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.