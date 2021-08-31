Greta Thunberg says that Scotland is not a world leader on climate change

Responding to comments from Greta Thunberg that Scotland is not a world leader on climate change, Scottish Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur said:

“The world’s most famous environmental activist has a point.

“This SNP government has consistently missed Scotland’s emissions targets and seems more concerned about agitating over another referendum than the climate crisis.

“To show that they’re serious, the Scottish Government needs to end their support for Heathrow expansion, deliver massive investment in renewables, and put in place a plan for insulating hundreds of thousands of homes every year. We need a green and environmentally sound thread running through everything we do.”