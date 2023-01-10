Green minister misses the deadline to correct the record over wind power fibs

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today accused the Scottish Government of a “campaign of dishonesty” as he revealed that Lorna Slater has missed the 20 day deadline to correct the record after she claimed in Parliament that a comprehensively debunked figure for Scottish wind power potential was merely “outdated”.

The statistic was subsequently described by the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority as "inflated" and "inaccurate" in a letter which noted that Ms Slater had told Holyrood that the figure was “outdated”, but not that it was poorly constructed.

Changes to the Official Report are required to be submitted within 20 working days of the publication of the original version. This deadline has now passed.

The Scottish Ministerial Code states that: “It is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to the Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity. Ministers who knowingly mislead the Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the First Minister.”

Commenting, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Even after this flagship statistic had been debunked, Green Minister Lorna Slater refused to confirm that it had always been bogus, instead claiming that it was merely out of date. This has been a campaign of dishonesty.

“That spin has now been thoroughly dismantled by the highest statistical authority in the land.

“The procedures of the Scottish Parliament are very clear: if a member knowingly supplies incorrect information then they have 20 days to correct the record.

“Nicola Sturgeon needs to clamp down on nationalist politicians simply parroting made-up nonsense. If she has any concern for integrity in our Parliament she should order Lorna Slater to make a statement to Parliament correcting the record and apologising for missing this deadline.

"I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector but the strong case is undermined when the Scottish Government and others use figures which are fictitious.”