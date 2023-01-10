Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Green minister misses the deadline to correct the record over wind power fibs

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today accused the Scottish Government of a “campaign of dishonesty” as he revealed that Lorna Slater has missed the 20 day deadline to correct the record after she claimed in Parliament that a comprehensively debunked figure for Scottish wind power potential was merely “outdated”.

The statistic was subsequently described by the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority as "inflated" and "inaccurate" in a letter which noted that Ms Slater had told Holyrood that the figure was “outdated”, but not that it was poorly constructed.  

Changes to the Official Report are required to be submitted within 20 working days of the publication of the original version. This deadline has now passed.

The Scottish Ministerial Code states that: “It is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to the Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity. Ministers who knowingly mislead the Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the First Minister.”

Commenting, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

"Even after this flagship statistic had been debunked, Green Minister Lorna Slater refused to confirm that it had always been bogus, instead claiming that it was merely out of date. This has been a campaign of dishonesty.

“That spin has now been thoroughly dismantled by the highest statistical authority in the land.  

“The procedures of the Scottish Parliament are very clear: if a member knowingly supplies incorrect information then they have 20 days to correct the record.

“Nicola Sturgeon needs to clamp down on nationalist politicians simply parroting made-up nonsense. If she has any concern for integrity in our Parliament she should order Lorna Slater to make a statement to Parliament correcting the record and apologising for missing this deadline.

"I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector but the strong case is undermined when the Scottish Government and others use figures which are fictitious.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies