GPs still struggling to recruit after decade of SNP neglect

Responding to today's funding package for GPs, health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"As someone who has been advocating for multidisciplinary teams for some time, I think that bringing the likes of physiotherapy and mental health support into GP surgeries is a step in the direction.

"The real risk however is that only GP surgeries that can find the staff can move ahead with these plans. There are still major issues with recruitment and retention across our NHS and not enough movement on the part of the government to solve these issues.

"There are also concerns about whether these resources will be enough to fill the gap, especially in rural areas. For many people even the act of securing an appointment can be fraught with difficulty. It is expecting a lot for this package to solve problems dating from the pandemic, never mind the decade of SNP neglect that preceded it.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to offer new hope for patients and staff alike. That means a truly comprehensive NHS recovery plan with clear targets for when treatment targets will be met and waiting times cut."