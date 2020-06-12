Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Govt's refusal to extend transition period risks UK's return to sick man of Europe

Posted by Media Team

Responding to reports that the UK Government has now formally confirmed to the European Union that they will not seek an extension to the transition period, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

"There seems to be no end to this Government's recklessness. By risking the UK crashing out with no deal, the Prime Minister is also risking shortages in food and medicine, as well as another severe economic hit.

"Any responsible Prime Minister would put people's lives, let alone their livelihoods, ahead of ideology. However, Boris Johnson's pigheaded refusal to extend the transition period will see the most vulnerable in our country suffer the most.

"With the UK already struggling due to the coronavirus crisis, it is beyond belief that the Government are determined to add the consequences of Brexit to the list of the problems our country is currently facing. The refusal to extend the transition period shows that under this Government the UK risks a return to being the sick man of Europe."

