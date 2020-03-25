Government should turn day-one Universal Credit loans into grants immediately

Responding to reports that that the Government has refused to axe the five-week wait for Universal Credit payments despite an additional 500,000 claims in 9 days, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:



“The Coronavirus crisis is an unprecedented threat with millions of families facing financial hardship.

“There are therefore legitimate questions that the Prime Minister must answer over his Government’s failure to act more quickly and compassionately for the huge numbers of people now facing a sudden financial crisis.



"With more and more people needing to apply to universal credit, we must ensure all who are eligible and need support are getting it - and quickly.



“A five week wait has always been too slow and frankly unacceptable.



“That is why Liberal Democrats have been calling on the Government to turn day-one Universal Credit loans into grants immediately and guarantee anyone who is laid off receives at least 20 days of full pay, starting now.”