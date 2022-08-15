Government scheme could take 301 years to insulate every fuel poor household

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged the Scottish Government to put a rocket under a support scheme for households in fuel poverty after new analysis revealed that just a small percentage of households have benefited from support and that it could take the government more than 300 years to insulate every fuel poor household.

Launched in 2015, the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme was designed to provide energy efficiency measures such as wall and loft insulation to fuel poor households and claims to have supported more than 27,000 homes and families across the country.

The Scottish Government’s own estimates suggest that as of 1 April 2022, 874,000 households are in fuel poverty including 593,000 in extreme fuel poverty

A Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request has now revealed that the number of households receiving support under the scheme, has declined from 5,326 in 2016/17 to 2,904 homes in 2020/21. At the rate in 2016/17 it would take 164 years to insulate every household. At the 2020/21 rate it would take 301 years.

Since becoming Scottish Liberal Democrat leader in August 2021, Mr Cole-Hamilton has made providing new hope for the climate emergency one of his key issues. As Mr Cole-Hamilton approaches a year in charge, the party are highlighting a series of longstanding energy and environment issues and offering practical solutions.

Responding to the low figures, Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

“Only a tiny fraction of the number of households who are struggling with their fuel bills have been supported by this government. If the current rate of progress is maintained it will take the Scottish Government 301 years to insulate every household that is in fuel poverty.

“The snail’s pace this scheme has advanced at illustrates the SNP’s frightening incompetence when it comes to tackling fuel poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.

“Bills will continue to soar and families will continue to suffer unless more support is made available to those in need. Cutting energy bills through improving energy efficiency will not only lessen the burden on household finances, it will be good for the planet and bad for Vladimir Putin too. The Government need to put a rocket under the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme.

“Unlike the SNP, Scottish Liberal Democrats are focused on delivering robust and practical solutions. That means implementing an emergency nationwide home insulation programme and introducing green upgrades to homes.

“We are also pressing the UK government to cancel this year’s energy price rise, introduce a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas producers and help households to weather the crisis.”