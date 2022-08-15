Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Government scheme could take 301 years to insulate every fuel poor household

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged the Scottish Government to put a rocket under a support scheme for households in fuel poverty after new analysis revealed that just a small percentage of households have benefited from support and that it could take the government more than 300 years to insulate every fuel poor household. 

Launched in 2015, the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme was designed to provide energy efficiency measures such as wall and loft insulation to fuel poor households and claims to have supported more than 27,000 homes and families across the country.

The Scottish Government’s own estimates suggest that as of 1 April 2022, 874,000 households are in fuel poverty including 593,000 in extreme fuel poverty

A Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request has now revealed that the number of households receiving support under the scheme, has declined from 5,326 in 2016/17 to 2,904 homes in 2020/21. At the rate in 2016/17 it would take 164 years to insulate every household. At the 2020/21 rate it would take 301 years.

Since becoming Scottish Liberal Democrat leader in August 2021, Mr Cole-Hamilton has made providing new hope for the climate emergency one of his key issues. As Mr Cole-Hamilton approaches a year in charge, the party are highlighting a series of longstanding energy and environment issues and offering practical solutions.

Responding to the low figures, Mr Cole-Hamilton commented: 

“Only a tiny fraction of the number of households who are struggling with their fuel bills have been supported by this government. If the current rate of progress is maintained it will take the Scottish Government 301 years to insulate every household that is in fuel poverty. 

“The snail’s pace this scheme has advanced at illustrates the SNP’s frightening incompetence when it comes to tackling fuel poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.  

“Bills will continue to soar and families will continue to suffer unless more support is made available to those in need. Cutting energy bills through improving energy efficiency will not only lessen the burden on household finances, it will be good for the planet and bad for Vladimir Putin too. The Government need to put a rocket under the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme.  

“Unlike the SNP, Scottish Liberal Democrats are focused on delivering robust and practical solutions. That means implementing an emergency nationwide home insulation programme and introducing green upgrades to homes.

“We are also pressing the UK government to cancel this year’s energy price rise, introduce a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas producers and help households to weather the crisis.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies