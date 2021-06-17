Government PPE arrangements were clearly inadequate

Commenting on the embargoed Audit Scotland briefing on how the Scottish Government managed PPE arrangements during the pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The new report shows what we’ve been saying for months. The government's PPE procurement was clearly inadequate and unacceptable.

“Frontline workers who have so bravely fought this virus were failed by the government and their poor planning.

"We need to learn from this catastrophe and make sure it never happens again. Previous planning exercises were barely worth the paper they were written on so the government must do better this time."

ENDS