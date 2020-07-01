Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Government must not abandon Hong Kong youth

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following Dominic Raab's statement that China has broken the Joint Declaration by imposing the new 'security law' on Hong Kong, and that the UK govt will now be offering a path to citizenship for BNO status holders, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson and Chair of the APPG on Hong Kong Alistair Carmichael said:

"It is right that the UK Government are taking swift action to help protect the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, but they must go further.

"The UK made a promise to the people of Hong Kong. We must keep that promise.

"Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to make sure no one in the region is left behind. The Government’s current proposal abandons many young Hong Kongers, some of whom have been at the fore of protests and are therefore most at risk. We cannot abandon them now, leaving them vulnerable to life imprisonment and potentially torture. They are counting on us.

"The Government must immediately give all Hong Kongers the right to live in the UK."

