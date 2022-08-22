Government must confirm today's inflation figures will not be used for record rail fare rises

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the Scottish Government to rule out using today's inflation figures of 10.1% as the basis for record rail fare rises.

The contract for the new publicly-owned ScotRail states that every January regulated fares can increase with the rate of inflation based on the figure for the previous July.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“People are really struggling. Inflation is hitting pay packets and bills are soaring.

“The Scottish Government must rule out using today’s inflation figures as the basis for record rail fare rises.

“The Scottish Greens have pulled a con on the whole nation, going from promising huge cuts to fares in last year’s manifesto to overseeing a 3.8% rise already this year with more to come. This is no way to fight climate change.

"Families and rail users will never forgive both of their governments for abandoning them in the middle of a cost-of-living catastrophe.

“People need help to weather the cost-of living crisis and bringing down rail fares has to be part of the solution. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently argued for fares to come down and new services to be investigated so that rail travel is truly a viable alternative to private cars.”