Government must cancel October energy price rise to save families up to £2,000

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has called on the Government to spare families from soaring energy bills by cancelling October’s price cap increase, accusing the Conservatives of “stalling in the face of a national emergency”.

The bold plan would save households up to £2,000 a year. The 70% increase in the energy price cap expected to be announced by Ofgem later this month would be cancelled, with the Government instead paying the shortfall to energy suppliers so that they can afford to supply customers at the current rates.

This would mean a total estimated saving for households in Scotland of more than £3 billion. In East Renfrewshire, the average household would save £2,015, in Highland £1,848 and in Fife £1,624.

The Liberal Democrats say the cost should be met by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits, and using the Government’s higher-than-expected VAT revenues as a result of soaring inflation.

The party is also calling for more targeted support for vulnerable and low income households. This would include doubling the Warm Homes Discount to £300 and extending it to all those on Universal Credit and Pension Credit, while investing in insulating fuel poor homes to bring prices down in the long term.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Hard-working families are already struggling to make ends meet, and are deeply concerned about how they will cope with the predicted rise in energy bills.

“This Conservative Government is stalling in the face of a national emergency and, yet again, is simply not doing enough to put money back in the pockets of hard-working people.

“Countless families and pensioners across Scotland are already struggling, and they cannot wait for a new Conservative leader to act.

“This is an emergency, and the Government must step in now to help families and pensioners by cancelling the planned rise in energy bills this October.

“The Scottish Government should also do their part by kicking off a massive home insulation programme to bring down energy bills.”