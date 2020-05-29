Government must address childcare and shielding concerns to get teachers back to school

Responding to a new survey from EIS of 26,000 teachers which reveals that 1 in 5 have health conditions which would make a return to work hazardous, while 1 in 3 have childcare responsibilities, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"There is lots of work ahead to give pupils, parents and all the school staff the confidence that it is safe to return to schools.

"There are issues to be overcome in terms of safety, childcare and the impact on at risk relatives. However ongoing closure create its own problems, especially social exclusion, the attainment gap and in protecting vulnerable children.

"The Scottish Government need to work with all school staff to address these concerns. The first step towards giving them confidence is for the government to demonstrate that the cleaning, PPE, testing and distancing measures they need will be in place in time."