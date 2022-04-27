Government mired in murky business as steel firm raided

Commenting in response to the offices of Liberty Steel being raided by the Serious Fraud Office, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"The Scottish Government and their business partners have found themselves mired in murky business.

"It's now more than five years since the Scottish Government provided guarantees for the Lochaber smelter and the stench of trouble has only got stronger.

"It's time for ministers to stop sweeping things under the carpet and see what can be learned from the Serious Fraud Office. We should all hope that at the end of this saga that it is not taxpayers and workers in Lochaber who pay the price."