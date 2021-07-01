Government have twelve months to iron out kinks in deposit return scheme

Commenting on today's action from the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland (APRS) and the Marine Conservation Society, who are bringing 1,085 cans and bottles to Holyrood on Thursday morning ahead of Scotland's deposit return scheme going live in July 2021, Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats were the first party to adopt the policy of a nationwide deposit return scheme for the sake of our climate and cleaning up our seas.

"This scheme has already been delayed once so the Scottish Government must ensure that when it comes into force in a year's time any kinks have been ironed out.

"That means making sure that the scheme works in island and rural areas and ensuring that manufacturers are not pushed to turn to more harmful materials.

“This is one small step among many that Scotland needs to take over the next five years. From supermarket packaging to disposable coffee cups, we need to tackle our throwaway culture head on."

ENDS