Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Government has just days to deliver Isolation Welfare Fund

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Transport Secretary to lay out details of the welfare fund to support travellers who will struggle to afford the mandatory £1,750 quarantine fee. 

The prospect of a Managed Isolation Welfare Fund was announced by Michael Matheson on Tuesday 9th February. The new system of quarantine rules comes into force from Monday 15th February. 

Willie Rennie said: 

“From people attending funerals in foreign countries to students who spent Christmas with their families and haven't returned, the quarantine fees represent a huge financial hit. For many this will come on the heels of having already incurred substantial costs, very often at short notice. 

“The Transport Secretary has announced there will be a welfare fund available to support those who need it but with the new rules kicking in on Monday, there is still no detail about how people can access this support. 

We know it doesn't take much for new dangerous spreads and strains to take off - it was the case I made last summer when travellers were going untested and unchecked when experts were already warning about a second wave.

"It’s right that tough measures are being put in place to stop the virus spreading through international travel, but a little compassion included in these restrictions will go a long way.” 

ENDS 

Scottish Liberal Democrats

