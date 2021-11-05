Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Glasgow is treated like a tip on SNP's watch

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on reports from the GMB Union that Glasgow City Council have been dumping waste in a city centre car park, which was later removed by a private contractor, Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"If Glasgow didn't have a rat problem before then it soon will if the council continue to behave in this careless fashion. 

"The SNP are treating the city like a tip. By the time next year's council election comes around, the SNP will literally be asking people to hold their noses and vote for them. 

"Residents deserve better than a council who goes to war with workers and fills the streets with trash.

"Every Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor elected next year will be a local champion dedicated to tackling issues like waste disposal."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies