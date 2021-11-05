Glasgow is treated like a tip on SNP's watch

Commenting on reports from the GMB Union that Glasgow City Council have been dumping waste in a city centre car park, which was later removed by a private contractor, Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"If Glasgow didn't have a rat problem before then it soon will if the council continue to behave in this careless fashion.

"The SNP are treating the city like a tip. By the time next year's council election comes around, the SNP will literally be asking people to hold their noses and vote for them.

"Residents deserve better than a council who goes to war with workers and fills the streets with trash.

"Every Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor elected next year will be a local champion dedicated to tackling issues like waste disposal."