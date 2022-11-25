Gambling: Conservative inaction leaving more people vulnerable

Responding to reports in The Times of a 42 per cent annual rise in demand for NHS gambling clinics, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Jamie Stone MP said:

“Gambling legislation has been stuck in the stone age for years, now the Conservative Government's inaction is leaving more and more people vulnerable to gambling harms.



“The Conservatives’ chaos and infighting has delayed the gambling white paper for a year already. We cannot allow ministers to kick much-needed reforms into the long grass yet again.



“The government must act now before more lives are ruined with financial stress, mental health problems and worse.”