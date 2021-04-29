Gains for the Liberal Democrats will block Independence Bill, Rennie says

With just one week until Scotland goes to the polls, party leader Willie Rennie has said he will use a larger group of Liberal Democrat MSPs to block any attempt by any new government to bring forward the Independence Referendum Bill.

The Bill was published by the last government just before the election and the nationalists are expected to try to introduce the Bill within days of the election.

It is Liberal Democrat gains in this election that will be essential to block the Bill.

Speaking as he visited a distillery in Perthshire, Willie Rennie said:

“To recover from the worst health and economic crisis of the last 100 years, we cannot have the next Scottish Parliament distracted by independence.

“No matter what your view on independence, most people would say that now is not the time. Sadly, Nicola Sturgeon has played every trick in the book to avoid accepting that.

“I will therefore use a larger group of Liberal Democrat MSPs to block the referendum Bill in parliament as it risks jeopardising Scotland’s recovery.

“With our positive message of put recovery first and with our campaign reaching out to disenchanted SNP supporters Liberal Democrats are well placed to make gains and make the parliament focus on recovery, not independence.

“So, with just a week until poll, I urge voters across Scotland to give my party both their votes so Liberal Democrat MSPs can put the recovery first.”

