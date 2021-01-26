Further education has been decimated by the SNP warns Marr

Commenting on new figures from the Scottish Funding Council showing that in 2019-20, enrolments were 21.1% lower than they were in 2010-11, while headcounts were 21.8% lower, Scottish Liberal Democrat higher and further education spokesperson Jenny Marr said:

"The SNP have decimated Scotland's further education sector over the past decade. What's more these figures show that cuts have hit part time courses - most likely to be accessed by women and those from disadvantaged groups - the hardest.

"It's easy to blame pandemic pressures but the numbers don't lie, Scotland's further education institutions have been under huge stress for the past ten years.

"Not only does this deny talented Scots the chance to get on in life, it hurts our economy too by depriving key industries of the staff they need to thrive. The SNP need to reverse course now and ensure that everyone has access to the kind of education that is best for them."

