Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Further education has been decimated by the SNP warns Marr

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on new figures from the Scottish Funding Council showing that in 2019-20, enrolments were 21.1% lower than they were in 2010-11, while headcounts were 21.8% lower, Scottish Liberal Democrat higher and further education spokesperson Jenny Marr said:

"The SNP have decimated Scotland's further education sector over the past decade. What's more these figures show that cuts have hit part time courses - most likely to be accessed by women and those from disadvantaged groups - the hardest.

"It's easy to blame pandemic pressures but the numbers don't lie, Scotland's further education institutions have been under huge stress for the past ten years. 

"Not only does this deny talented Scots the chance to get on in life, it hurts our economy too by depriving key industries of the staff they need to thrive. The SNP need to reverse course now and ensure that everyone has access to the kind of education that is best for them."

ENDS

Notes to editors:

The Scottish Funding Council report can be found here

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies