Full time schooling to return but Ministers must fix childcare

Responding to the Education Secretary’s statement which confirms that a full time return to schooling will be planned for August, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Parents will be relieved by this change of heart as it means that children will get the education they deserve and we can start to catch up on the lost months during which the inequality gap has grown.

“It stretches credibility for the Deputy First Minister to claim the decline of the virus was a surprise which led to this sudden change by the government.

“The next challenge for the government is to fix the childcare availability for parents returning to work over the summer when normal childcare arrangements are closed off to them such as families or childminders. It is an urgent matter that needs fixed now.”