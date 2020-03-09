Freeman facing serious allegations over NHS Lothian crisis

Responding to comments made by the former chairman of NHS Lothian Brian Houston, criticising the behaviour of Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“For a senior health official to come out and accuse the Cabinet Secretary of lying is incredibly serious.

“Jeane Freeman should come to Parliament to address Mr Houston’s allegations. We are facing a series of escalating public health crises. The public need to be assured that ministers and health bosses are pulling in the same direction.

“The bottom line is that we have a hospital opening a year late. That remains hugely concerning to the patients of NHS Lothian and challenging for staff who were hoping for upgraded facilities by now.”