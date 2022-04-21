Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Free vote a test for Tory MPs - Chamberlain

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking in advance of Parliament’s vote on whether to refer Boris Johnson to the Privileges Committee, and responding to news that Conservative MPs will be allowed a free vote, Wendy Chamberlain said:

“People know that Boris Johnson is a liar. The long list of denials, deflections and excuses over the past months has done nothing to change the deep hurt that many people feel. The Prime Minister broke his own rules while they made enormous sacrifices to stick to them.

“The vote today is about whether Conservative MPs can do the right thing. The public outrage after they voted to let Owen Paterson off the hook last year should be a warning. If they choose to do the same thing now and stand by Boris Johnson then they will be condoning his disgraceful conduct.

“The Prime Minister wants to pass his fine off as a single isolated error, but what we have seen is a widespread culture of rule breaking across Downing Street. That is ultimately his responsibility, and he can’t escape it.

“I have heard from many constituents who are appalled and dismayed by the Prime Minister’s conduct. They expect him to resign, and every day that Tory MPs allow him to remain in office is another mark of shame on their party.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies