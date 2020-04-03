Free school meals must not leave councils out of pocket.

Commenting on reports that the Scottish Government has ordered councils to continue giving out free school meals during the Easter holidays, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"I'm delighted that the Scottish Government are following in the footsteps of the Liberal Democrat education minister in Wales and guaranteeing there will be food on the table for the children who need it most.

"Councils are already planning to do this a variety of different ways. It will be essential that every eligible child is supported and no one is allowed to slip through the cracks.