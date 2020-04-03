Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Free school meals must not leave councils out of pocket.

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on reports that the Scottish Government has ordered councils to continue giving out free school meals during the Easter holidays, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"I'm delighted that the Scottish Government are following in the footsteps of the Liberal Democrat education minister in Wales and guaranteeing there will be food on the table for the children who need it most.

"Councils are already planning to do this a variety of different ways. It will be essential that every eligible child is supported and no one is allowed to slip through the cracks.

"The Scottish Government will also have to ensure that councils have the support and resources they need to deliver the extra meals at this time of national crisis."

