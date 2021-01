Responding to new figures showing that reports of fraud were 65% higher in December 2020 as compared to December 2019, Scottish Liberal Democrat Justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“For many months now, there have been consistent reports of increases in fraud. It is clear that this is a real problem.

“It is shameful that while the country works together to fend off a deadly pandemic, some are seeing opportunities to cheat people, and cause even further grief.

“It’s clear that in an increasingly digital age the ‘same old’ just won’t do. The Scottish Government need to muster up a targeted plan, so that vulnerable people are not left to fight these fraudsters alone.”